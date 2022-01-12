Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $324.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.73.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

