The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.