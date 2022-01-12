WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 30% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $422.01 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.