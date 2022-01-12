Brokerages Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) PT at $32.82

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

SAVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,662. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

