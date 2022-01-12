Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,780 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $987,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,986,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

