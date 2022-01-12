Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $484,308.46 and approximately $15.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,769.41 or 0.99957039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00094563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00327884 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.00452221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00138090 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007613 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

