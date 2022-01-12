Pitcairn Co. Purchases 5,907 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. 57,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,300. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

