Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 74,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,540.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

