Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Amundi acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $217.28. 178,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610,946. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $418.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

