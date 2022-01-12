Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,655 shares of company stock worth $6,500,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.90.

NOW stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.60, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

