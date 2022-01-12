ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 14,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,804. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. Analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,892,748.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ThredUp by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,860,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.