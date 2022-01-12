Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.