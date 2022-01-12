Pitcairn Co. Sells 758 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM traded up $18.06 on Wednesday, hitting $499.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,406. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.