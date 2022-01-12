Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,847,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,539,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,530,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,527,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 5,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

