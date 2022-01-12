535 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,560. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $102.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.