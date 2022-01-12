Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Buys 370,300 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments accounts for approximately 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $34,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of VECO traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

