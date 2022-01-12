Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,218,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $77,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 110,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.