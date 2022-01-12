Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. 151,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,144. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.31 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

