Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 9,784 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.71. The company had a trading volume of 91,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

