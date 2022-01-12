iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.34. 246,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.89 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

