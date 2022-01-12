Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,383. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

