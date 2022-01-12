Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 14,599 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. Avantor makes up 3.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Avantor by 142.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,346. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

