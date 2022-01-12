NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $41,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,935,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,721,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,613,000 after acquiring an additional 787,701 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

NYSE TD traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. 44,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

