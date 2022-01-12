Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.27. The stock had a trading volume of 411,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,366. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.