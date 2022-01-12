Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $97 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670,323 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 514,461 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 3.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Splunk were worth $97,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $462,357. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $121.23. 98,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,602. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

