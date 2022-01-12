Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 916,767 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 916,767 shares during the period. Lyft comprises 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.41% of Lyft worth $73,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lyft by 90.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,835. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

