Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Chegg worth $677,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at about $48,985,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 101.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 40,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -487.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

