Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,953,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,199,400 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 1.9% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,683,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 63.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.48. 10,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,135. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $143.10 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

