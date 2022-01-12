Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 7,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,683. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

