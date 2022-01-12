ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

IMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,172. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

