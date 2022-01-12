Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $1.81

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Solanium has a total market cap of $103.94 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solanium has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00004137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00062655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00079793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.58 or 0.07686384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,611.01 or 0.99807303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00070145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.