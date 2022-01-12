International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 693,429 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $530,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,136. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

