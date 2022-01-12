HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. cut its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,599,200 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of HNI worth $147,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HNI by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,051. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $593,499. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

