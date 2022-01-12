Scrypta Hits One Day Volume of $19.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $184,861.30 and $19.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00034840 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,030,454 coins and its circulating supply is 19,230,454 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LYRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.