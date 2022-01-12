NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 17,994 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $57,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 292.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,419,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,366,000 after buying an additional 1,058,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.44.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.02. 12,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.74. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

