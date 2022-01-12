Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $106.90 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,779 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Natera worth $106,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,055,895. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

