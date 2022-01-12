EverRise (RISE) Market Cap Hits $57.67 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, EverRise has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a total market cap of $57.67 million and approximately $753,072.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00116113 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001183 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001592 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.