Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $43.08 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $43,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,954.93.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,169.09. 26,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,303.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,546.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,001.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.66 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

