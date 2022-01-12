Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $37,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $251,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.43. 28,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

