Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

