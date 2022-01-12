Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $2.43 Million Stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) by 179.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Latch were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latch by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LTCH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 16,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Latch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

