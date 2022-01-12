Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,394 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $45,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.18. 9,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

