Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,138 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.38% of ACV Auctions worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 6,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,382,949 shares of company stock valued at $47,014,172.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

