Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 96,364 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,364 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.18% of Falcon Minerals worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLMN traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $419.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

FLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

