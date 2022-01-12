Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New $596,000 Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,467. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,688. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

