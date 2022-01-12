Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 80,664 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

