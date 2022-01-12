Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 902,981 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

