Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $26.48

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $25.91. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 10,259 shares.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after purchasing an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

