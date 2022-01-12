Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) vs. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Head to Head Survey

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commerce Bancshares pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Commerce Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 18.91% N/A N/A Commerce Bancshares 38.97% 15.93% 1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elmira Savings Bank and Commerce Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25

Commerce Bancshares has a consensus price target of $66.97, suggesting a potential downside of 7.83%. Given Commerce Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce Bancshares is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Commerce Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $29.70 million 2.67 $4.16 million $1.54 14.82 Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 6.43 $354.06 million $4.43 16.41

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

