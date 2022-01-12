iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,421 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.41. 5,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

